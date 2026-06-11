Subscribe

Secret Night Missions, No Lights, Millions of Barrels: Trump's Iran Reveal Stuns Everyone | Watch

Trump has made a startling claim about a secret U.S. operation involving Iranian oil. Speaking at the White House, the U.S. president said America has been taking “millions of barrels” of oil from Iran every night and that Tehran only recently realized it. Trump also warned that the United States would strike Iran “very hard” if a peace deal is not finalized, while insisting negotiations remain possible. Watch the full details on Trump's explosive remarks, the Iran standoff, and the growing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Livemint
Published11 Jun 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Trump's Iran SECRET Stuns Everyone | ‘Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Taken…’
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosSecret Night Missions, No Lights, Millions of Barrels: Trump's Iran Reveal Stuns Everyone | Watch
Advertisement
Read Next Story