Security Breach? Drones Near Amritsar Airport Triggers Airspace Shutdown & Flight Diversions

Unidentified drones hovering near the runway of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar led to the temporary shutdown of one of India’s most sensitive airspaces on Sunday night. At around 9:45 pm, Air Traffic Control was alerted by the Indian Air Force about drones approaching from the direction of Rudala village. The airfield was immediately closed. Seven aircraft were diverted — two to Chandigarh and five to Delhi, including a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur and an Air India service. CISF, Punjab Police and other agencies were mobilised. Police later traced the drones to a nearby village Kabaddi tournament.