Sell-off in Adani Group stocks continue, how will this impact India?

Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 12:47 AM IST

Continued sell-off in Adani Group has now stated i... moreContinued sell-off in Adani Group has now stated impacting not just India's stock markets, but also India's rankings in some key indices like the MSCI. Some news reports suggest that Adani-Hindenburg fiasco might also have an adverse impact on the overall sentiment among global investors. Watch how the Adani-Hindenburg row is impacting India.