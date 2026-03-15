'Send Your Own Son To War': European Parliament Member To Donald Trump Amid Global Crisis | WATCH

Spanish MEP Irene Montero Blasts Trump: “If He Wants War, Send His Own Sons to the Front Line!” During a fiery European Parliament debate on the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, Irene Montero sharply rebuked President Donald Trump, declaring: “If Trump wants war, let him go himself and send his own sons to the front line.” Her comments underscore deepening transatlantic tensions, with European leaders increasingly critical of Washington’s unilateral military moves and their far-reaching global fallout. The moment has gone viral, highlighting the growing rift between Europe and the Trump administration.