Subscribe

'Send Your Own Son To War': European Parliament Member To Donald Trump Amid Global Crisis | WATCH

Spanish MEP Irene Montero Blasts Trump: “If He Wants War, Send His Own Sons to the Front Line!” During a fiery European Parliament debate on the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, Irene Montero sharply rebuked President Donald Trump, declaring: “If Trump wants war, let him go himself and send his own sons to the front line.” Her comments underscore deepening transatlantic tensions, with European leaders increasingly critical of Washington’s unilateral military moves and their far-reaching global fallout. The moment has gone viral, highlighting the growing rift between Europe and the Trump administration.

Livemint
Published15 Mar 2026, 07:25 PM IST
Advertisement
'Send Your Own Son To War': European Parliament Member To Trump Amid Crisis
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsVideos'Send Your Own Son To War': European Parliament Member To Donald Trump Amid Global Crisis | WATCH
Advertisement
Read Next Story