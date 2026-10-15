#SergioGor Reveals How #India-#usa #Military Cooperation Amid Global Crisis

U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has highlighted the strong and growing military-to-military ties between the two countries. “India has more military exercises with the United States than anyone else, and so we had two of those in the last two weeks,” Gor said. He noted that over 500 US Army soldiers participated in one exercise, while the other involved F-35 fighter jets. Both were “an incredible success.” Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d