#SergioGor Reveals #India's Economic Potential That #Trump's #US Knows About | WATCH

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has described the India-US relationship as one that could become the defining strategic partnership of the 21st century.Speaking on critical and emerging technologies, Gor said both nations are at a defining moment where these technologies are reshaping the global balance of power. He emphasised that no other partnership is better positioned to lead this transformation.Gor called for an ambitious approach to deliver tangible benefits for both countries and their people.Watch US Ambassador Sergio Gor’s strong remarks on the future of India-US ties.