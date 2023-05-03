Serial engine failures push Go First out of the skies; Airline files for bankruptcy

Wadia group sent its low-cost carrier Go First to ... moreWadia group sent its low-cost carrier Go First to a bankruptcy court in Delhi, alleging ‘ever-increasing’ problems with Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines.The airline has halted operations for the next three days and deferred decision-making to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi. Go First alerted its travel partners of the three-day closure earlier in the day, and then released a statement announcing the start of an insolvency resolution procedure.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.