Home / Videos / Serial engine failures push Go First out of the skies; Airline files for bankruptcy

Serial engine failures push Go First out of the skies; Airline files for bankruptcy

Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:59 PM IST Livemint

Wadia group sent its low-cost carrier Go First to a bankruptcy court in Delhi, alleging ‘ever-increasing’ problems with Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines.The airline has halted operations for the next three days and deferred decision-making to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi. Go First alerted its travel partners of the three-day closure earlier in the day, and then released a statement announcing the start of an insolvency resolution procedure.

