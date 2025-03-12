Explore
Wed Mar 12 2025 11:34:17
Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat, Shift To Pali Hill | Here's How Much Rent SRK Will Pay!

Updated: 12 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Livemint

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat Soon And Shift To Pali Hill | Here's How Much Rent He Will Pay Shah Rukh Khan and his family are shifting to Pali Hill where the star has leased four floors of a luxury apartment built by Vashu Bhagnani. Here's why he is moving out of Mannat and how much rent he will pay for the luxury apartments! Watch for more!

 
