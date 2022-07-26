Home
'Shamshera’ adds to Bollywood’s list of failures
Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 02:27 PM IST
Livemint
- Yash Raj Films, which has seen three flops -- Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Bunty Aur Babli 2 -- in the past eight months, was banking on period drama Shamshera that released this weekend to revive its fortunes. In the latest episode of its show, Business of Entertainment, Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment