Shark Tank Fame Fastest Cooking Device Gets USD 2M Funding | Startup Buzz | HT Lifestyle

Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 04:44 PM IST

Today, in Startup Buzz, I will tell you how exactly the fastest cooking device got its funding. The funding round was led by angel investor Mayur Desai, who infused the first tranche of Rs. 16 crore for 16 percent equity. The round also saw the participation of NRI investor Nirbhay Gandhi, who put in ₹1 crore for 1 percent equity. Founder and CEO Sanandan Sudhir added that the brand is in talks with other strategic investors to raise another INR 3 crore as part of the round.