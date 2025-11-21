Shark Tank Judge Trains Guns On Sridhar Vembu Over 'Marry In Your 20s Advice', Throws 'Real Numbers'

Updated: 21 Nov 2025, 09:39 am IST

Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar is the latest to jump into the 'demographic duty' debate, which started after Sridhar Vembu, the founder and former chief executive officer of Zoho Corp., advised young entrepreneurs to marry and have children early in life, as “a demographic duty to society”. Vembu, who returned to India in 2019-20 after spending nearly two decades in the US, was reposting Upasana Konidela—founder of wellness platform URLife—who during her recent visit to IIT Hyderabad found that male students are more willing to get married than women. “The women seemed far more career-focused!!!! This is the new - Progressive India,” she said in a post. While Vembu opposed this view, it's started a firestorm online. Watch.