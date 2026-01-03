Shashi Tharoor Backs Shah Rukh Khan Over KKR Selecting Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman In IPL | Watch

Updated: 03 Jan 2026, 10:50 pm IST

The controversy around Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to sign Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman at the IPL auction has now drawn a political response. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the issue, stating that cricket should not be made to shoulder the burden of political tensions involving neighbouring countries. His remarks come amid criticism of the franchise over the selection, with reactions cutting across party lines. Watch.