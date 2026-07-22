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Shashi Tharoor Bashes Modi Govt & Police Action At NEET Protest | Watch

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, wearing black, described it as protest and mourning for the “death of democracy” amid the government’s handling of student protests. He criticised the use of lathi-charge on youth and said the government should have reached out instead of allowing matters to escalate. Tharoor shared moving and painful testimonies from students, including beatings and manhandling, and questioned the logic of shutting down the city. He urged a proper Parliament discussion on their grievances.

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Published22 Jul 2026, 04:11 PM IST
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Shashi Tharoor Bashes Modi Govt & Police Action At NEET Protest | Watch
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