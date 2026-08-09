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Shashi Tharoor Calls CJP Protests A Wake Up For India's Political Parties, 'If We Fail To Listen...'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has described the Cockroach Janta Party's student movement as a wake-up call for India's political parties, urging them to reflect on whether they have lost touch with Gen Z voters. Speaking at the 15th anniversary of the India International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), Tharoor agreed that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign did not resonate with students as strongly as the CJP-led protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Watch.

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Published9 Aug 2026, 08:52 PM IST
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Shashi Tharoor Calls CJP Protests A Wake Up For India's Political Parties
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