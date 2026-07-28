Shashi Tharoor Demands Education Sector Overhaul, Says Centre's Public Exams Bill Is Not Good Enough

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said a 6-8 hour discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill will begin at 2 PM.He questioned whether the bill is sufficient to fix the problems, asking if fast-track courts and minor changes will truly secure the future of students.Tharoor stressed the need for government accountability and a complete examination and overhaul of the system, beyond just a minister stepping down.