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Shashi Tharoor Demands Education Sector Overhaul, Says Centre's Public Exams Bill Is Not Good Enough

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said a 6-8 hour discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill will begin at 2 PM.He questioned whether the bill is sufficient to fix the problems, asking if fast-track courts and minor changes will truly secure the future of students.Tharoor stressed the need for government accountability and a complete examination and overhaul of the system, beyond just a minister stepping down.

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