Shipping Data Reveals Limited Disruption At Strait Of Hormuz Traffic On Day 1 Of U.S. Blockade

The United States has imposed a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, targeting vessels calling at Iranian ports. President Donald Trump announced the measure on April 12, just hours after the 21-hour US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad collapsed with no deal.On Day 1 (starting 14:00 GMT Monday), US CENTCOM reported zero ships successfully passed the blockade. Six vessels complied and turned back to Iranian ports.However, 8 vessels still crossed the strait. Three were Iran-linked tankers not heading to Iranian ports — including the Chinese-owned and Chinese-crewed Rich Starry carrying 250,000 barrels of methanol, which became the first ship to fully exit the Gulf since the blockade began.China immediately condemned the blockade as “dangerous and irresponsible.”With pre-war daily crossings exceeding 130, the sharp drop highlights how severely the waterway has been choked.