Home / Videos / Shishir Baijal | Minding My Business- The CEO Story | Nucleus Office Parks

Shishir Baijal | Minding My Business- The CEO Story | Nucleus Office Parks

Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 02:10 AM IST Livemint

[PARTNERED] This episode of Minding My Business - the CEO Story, Real Estate Special, powered by Nucleus Office Parks, saw Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India in conversation with Hrishi K, Shishir shares his insights on the commercial real estate industry & its future in the next few years, the importance of office space design in a Post-Covid era, involvement of landlords, upcoming business districts & more. Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze