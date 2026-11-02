Video thumbnail

Shocking Cyberattack Rocks Europe's Supermarkets Disabling Refrigerators | Details

Supermarkets across Europe were hit by suspected cyberattacks on Monday that caused sudden temperature spikes in fridges and freezers, raising fears of a repeat of last month’s disruption in France. Stores operated by Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour Belgium, Spar, Musgrave’s SuperValu in Ireland, ICA and Coop in Sweden, and Kesko in Finland reported refrigeration issues. Some freezers reportedly reached 50°C, forcing the removal of chilled and frozen products.

More Videos

  • Home
  • Videos
  • Shocking Cyberattack Rocks Europe's Supermarkets Disabling Refrigerators | Details

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.