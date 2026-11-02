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Shocking Cyberattack Rocks Europe's Supermarkets Disabling Refrigerators | Details

Supermarkets across Europe were hit by suspected cyberattacks on Monday that caused sudden temperature spikes in fridges and freezers, raising fears of a repeat of last month’s disruption in France. Stores operated by Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour Belgium, Spar, Musgrave’s SuperValu in Ireland, ICA and Coop in Sweden, and Kesko in Finland reported refrigeration issues. Some freezers reportedly reached 50°C, forcing the removal of chilled and frozen products.

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Published2 Nov 2026, 11:06 PM IST
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Shocking Cyberattack Rocks Europe's Supermarkets Disabling Refrigerators
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