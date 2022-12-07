Should I sell now as the markets are high? | Take Stock

Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 05:21 PM IST

Mar 2020!! The World is grappling with Covid and India also announces a lockdown. The market starts tanking; Sensex goes from its peak of 41k in Feb to 27k by Mar end i.e. a downfall of more than 30% within 30 days. But surprisingly, it recovered sharply within the next 4-5 months and reached around 37-38k in Aug’20. Now logically speaking, this shouldn’t have happened and it looked like a bubble. Because the economic activities were at rock bottom, covid cases were rising in India and globally, and the entire world was under distress. This is where many investors thought that let’s sell our stocks & MFs and we will enter again when the market falls in the next few weeks. Logically, their plan was good. But we all know what happened over the next few months. In this video, our Stock expert, Anupam Roongta helps us understand whether it makes any sense to time the market. DISCLOSURES Anupam Roongta or his associates or dependent family members do not hold any financial interests or actual/ beneficiary ownership in the financial products/ securities discussed herein. Anupam Roongta is a SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH200006804). #sensex #stockmarket #finance #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze