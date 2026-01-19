English
Business News/ Videos / Should India Pay $1 Billion To Get A Seat On Trump's ‘Peace Board’?

Should India Pay $1 Billion To Get A Seat On Trump's ‘Peace Board’?

Updated: 19 Jan 2026, 11:29 pm IST Livemint

US Invites India to Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza Rebuild - Price Tag: $1 Billion! India offered permanent seat on new body (chaired by Trump, with Rubio, Kushner, Blair & more) tasked with transitional government, utilities restoration & long-term stability post-conflict. Free 3-year term available, or pay $1B for permanent spot. Boosts leverage in Middle East (Israel, Gulf, US) & post-war state-building role or risks backing US-centric plan bypassing UN? Historic opportunity or geopolitical gamble?

 
