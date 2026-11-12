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Should You Pay More For A Vastu-Perfect Home? Decoding The Real Science Behind Vastu Shastra

Should you actually pay more for plots or homes advertised as 'Vastu-perfect'? More importantly, should you reject homes because you’ve been told that certain things are not aligned to Vastu? In this video, Manisha Natarajan decodes Vastu principles, one concern at a time, and the science behind it. From south-facing homes, to houses at T-junctions, to having a peepal tree in the plot, where did the concerns actually arise from, and how can one solve for them in today's day and age? Watch the full video to find out!

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Published12 Nov 2026, 01:10 PM IST
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Should You Pay More For A Vastu-Perfect Home? Decoding The Real Science Behind Vastu Shastra
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