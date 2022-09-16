Should you prepay your home loan? | Mint Primer

Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Home loan interest rates have shot up post the RBI... moreHome loan interest rates have shot up post the RBI repo rate hike. This is a cause of concern among not only the existing home loan customers who have to now pay more through EMIs every month but also among interested customers intending to take a loan for buying their dream homes.