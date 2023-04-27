Should you rent or buy? Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath has this to say

Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:32 PM IST

To buy or to rent is that one incessant question that keeps popping up on twitter, interactions with friends and family every so often.And the answer to that depends on who you ask. Often what is shared as advice while good in a certain way does not incorporate your specific needs and fianncial situation.Which is why it is a decision best made after doing thorough research and perhaps a consultation with a financial planner. Getting ones financial ducks in a row is easier said than done especially if one os not well-versed with finance.Zerodha’s Co-Founder Nikhil kamath took to Twitter to share what he thinks about the buy vs rent debate.