SII’s Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford’s Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020

Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 11:49 PM IST Livemint
  • Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawala joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and spoke on India’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking on the side-effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine, he said that he had concerns about safety as well initially but found that only mild symptoms like fever, headache & weakness were noticed. He added that those symptoms also went away when they were treated with paracetamol. Watch the full video for all the details.
 

