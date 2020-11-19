Home
>Videos
>SII’s Adar Poonawalla on Covid vaccine, pricing and rollout at #HTLS2020
SII’s Adar Poonawalla on Covid vaccine, pricing and rollout at #HTLS2020
Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 09:54 PM IST
Livemint
- The opening session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit saw an enlightening discussion of the Covid-19 pandemic. Serum Institute of India’s CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla gave an update on the coronavirus vaccine, it's pricing, and roll out. Poonawalla announced on Thursday that India could well expect a suitable and effective vaccine for the virus by the end of the year or early next year. Poonawalla added that Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine will be priced at ₹500-600. Watch the full discussion with Sanchita Sharma, Health editor, Hindustan Times.