Silicon Valley Bank jitters likely to be felt in the Indian banking

Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:22 PM IST

The Implosion Of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) Has Spa... moreThe Implosion Of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) Has Sparked Widespread Fears Of A Spillover Into The Broader Banking Sector. The Indian Banking System, However, Seems To Be Well-Capitalised And Relatively More Resilient. The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Has Learnt Its Lessons From The Recent Bank Failures Of Yes Bank And DHFL And Has Put Measures In Place That Have Made Sure Financial Stability Is Not At Risk For The Indian Banking System. In This Video, We'll Look At The SVB Collapse And The Impact It Can Have On The Banking Sector, Both In The US And In India.