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Silicon Valley Turning Against Anthropic? Data Policies Spook Companies | Explained

Anthropic, long seen as the responsible AI company, is facing growing backlash in Silicon Valley. Critics point to product launches like Claude Design that compete directly with partners (e.g., Figma), warnings about open-source AI that some call self-serving, and data retention policies raising privacy concerns. Fable 5's initial hidden safeguards and 30-day data retention further fueled the fire. The industry is shifting toward cheaper open-weight models as trust erodes.

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