Silver MCX Tops ₹ 2.6 Lakh, Gold Crosses ₹ 1.41 Lakh | Weak Dollar, Iran Tensions & Powell Probe

Updated: 12 Jan 2026, 03:12 pm IST

Gold and silver prices are on a historic surge as investors rush to safe-haven assets amid global uncertainty. Silver has crossed record levels on MCX, while gold futures have also touched fresh all-time highs. A weakening US dollar, rising geopolitical tensions, expectations of US Fed rate cuts, and strong industrial demand from solar, EVs and AI infrastructure are driving the rally. International markets are mirroring the momentum, with both precious metals hitting new peaks. Experts say volatility may continue, keeping bullion prices in sharp focus for investors and traders alike.