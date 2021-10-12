OPEN APP
Single screen cinemas pin hopes on Bollywood slate for festive season

Single screen cinemas pin hopes on Bollywood slate for festive season

Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 10:06 AM IST Livemint
  • India's single screen cinemas are pinning hopes on Diwali to revive their fortunes, with a spate of Bollywood releases lined up from October end. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.
 

