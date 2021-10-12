Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Videos >Single screen cinemas pin hopes on Bollywood slate for festive season

Single screen cinemas pin hopes on Bollywood slate for festive season

Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 10:06 AM IST Livemint