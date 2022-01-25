Single screens look to shut down with no content to play

A number of single-screen theatres across the coun... moreA number of single-screen theatres across the country are looking to voluntarily shut down till brand new films are available for release, even though state governments have permitted operations. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.