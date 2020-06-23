Single screens shut down, OTT content disappoints | Business of Entertainment

Updated: 23 Jun 2020, 08:20 AM IST

More than 50% of India’s 6, 000 plus single screen... moreMore than 50% of India’s 6, 000 plus single screens will find it difficult to restart business in the post pandemic world as the uncertainty around film exhibition remains. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment