English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Sun Feb 01 2026 15:25:58
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 421.80 -6.06%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 307.20 -4.66%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 185.80 -3.78%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 269.00 -1.72%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 1,017.95 -5.53%
Business News/ Videos / Sitharaman Unveils Plans To Develop 7 Bullet Train Corridors To Boost India's Tourism | Budget 2026

Sitharaman Unveils Plans To Develop 7 Bullet Train Corridors To Boost India's Tourism | Budget 2026

Updated: 01 Feb 2026, 04:45 pm IST Livemint

India’s Budget 2026-27 Unveils 7 New High-Speed Rail Corridors! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces bullet train links: Mumbai-Pune, Hyderabad-Pune, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi & Varanasi-Siliguri. Mumbai-Ahmedabad (508 km, 320 kmph) on track. Plus: New east-west freight corridor (Dankuni-Surat), 22 new national waterways over 5 years, ₹12.2 lakh crore capex push. Focus on Tier II/III cities as growth centres. “Reform Express is on its way!”

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue