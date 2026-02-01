India’s Budget 2026-27 Unveils 7 New High-Speed Rail Corridors! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces bullet train links: Mumbai-Pune, Hyderabad-Pune, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi & Varanasi-Siliguri. Mumbai-Ahmedabad (508 km, 320 kmph) on track. Plus: New east-west freight corridor (Dankuni-Surat), 22 new national waterways over 5 years, ₹12.2 lakh crore capex push. Focus on Tier II/III cities as growth centres. “Reform Express is on its way!”
