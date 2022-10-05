OPEN APP
Home / Videos / Six Monthly Indicators of Recession | Mint Primer

Six Monthly Indicators of Recession | Mint Primer

Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 01:22 AM IST Livemint
  • Has the US economy moved from its strong recovery from the COVID shock to a recession? The nature and timing of this as the US economy moved from shift have great implications for the global economy, especially for highly indebted emerging markets. Where is the US economy now? The evidence suggests that the US economy is not in recession. However, it faces a difficult test in the coming year as policies are put in place, most notably by the Federal Reserve, to address the sharp, multi-decade increase in nominal wages and prices. Let's examine the current health of the economy in the United States and conduct an in-depth analysis of the six months leading signs of a recession.
 

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout