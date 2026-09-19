Small Businesses Angry With Timing & Intent Of UPI MDR Fee | 'We Will Pass On The Cost To Customers'

The Jewellery Market In Chandni Chowk, which deals with high value & high volume UPI transactions, is extremely unhappy with the UPI MDR decision. Traders feel that the Govt should have waited till Diwali at least. There is a strong sentiment that the eventual burden of this fee will fall on the customer and not the merchants. Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor , MINT explores this sentiment and talks to the Jewellery market shopkeepers and few customers too. #diwali #upi #upimdr #mdr #jewellery #chandnichowk #gold #sme #business #smallbusiness #msme #cash #upinipin