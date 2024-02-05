Hello User
Small Merchants Express Confidence In Paytm; Will Continue Using Unless Directed Otherwise | Watch

Updated: 05 Feb 2024, 08:04 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Small Merchants Express Confidence In Paytm; Will Continue Using Unless Directed Otherwise | Watch What do small merchants feel about recent paytm crisis? Will they quit the paytm app or not at all? #paytm #paytmpaymentbank #paytmcash #paytmshareprice #paytmmoney #paytminsider #paytmusers #paytmflights #paytmindia #paytmcustomercare #vijayshekharsharma #rbi #abhinavtrivedi #paytmmall #gpay #amazonpayoffers #phonepay #paytmnews #paytmcashearningapps #paytmcashearningapps @paytm