Smart Bond Investing: How Laddering Generates Steady Income | Bond Street Dialogues Ep 2

Updated: 26 Sept 2025, 12:22 pm IST

Welcome to Bond Street Dialogues — Mint’s new video podcast series in association with IndiaBonds. In Episode 2 of Bondstreet Dialogues with Mint, in association with IndiaBonds, host Neil Borate and India Bonds Co-founder Vishal Goenka explain the laddering strategy in bonds, a smart way to generate steady fixed income and beat low bank savings rates. Learn how bonds can diversify your portfolio and deliver consistent returns.