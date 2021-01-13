OPEN APP
Videos >'Smart but insipid recovery...': Sajjid Chinoy on Covid, economy & Budget

Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 10:34 PM IST Livemint
  • Sajjid Z. Chinoy, Chief India Economist, JP Morgan commented on the state of the Indian economy in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown, and what the government must do to give a fillip to growth. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.
 

