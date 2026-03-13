SME Boom: What’s Next for India’s SME Market in 2026? | Ajay Thakur | Capital Compass

Sponsored by Adfactors PR India’s small and medium enterprises are emerging as one of the most powerful drivers of the country’s economic growth. In this episode of Capital Compass, host Ajaya Sharma speaks with Ajay Thakur from TGI SME Capital Advisors about the evolving landscape of India’s SME sector and what the outlook looks like for 2026. As more entrepreneurs from across India scale their businesses, SMEs are increasingly becoming a key pillar of the country’s economic expansion, innovation, and employment generation. In this conversation, we explore: • The rapid rise of SMEs in India • What is driving growth in the SME ecosystem • Opportunities and risks in the SME market • The role of capital markets and funding access • Why more founders are considering public markets • The outlook for the SME sector in 2026 and beyond With thousands of emerging businesses across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, India’s SME ecosystem is becoming a powerful engine of entrepreneurship and economic momentum. Watch the full conversation to understand where India’s SME story is headed next. Capital Compass brings you expert-led clarity on markets, policy and the economy - helping investors, professionals and business leaders make sense of complexity.