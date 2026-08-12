'Social Media Restricted Our Reach During Protests' |Ashutosh Ranka Of CJP Talks About 'REAL ISSUES'

Ashutosh Ranka, National Spokesperson & Co-Convener of the Cockroach Janta Party talks to Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, MINT about how Social media platforms filtered content during CJP protests, how its high time to focus on real issues impacting youth, neutrality and many other things not necessarily political. . #cockroachjantaparty #cjp #ashutoshranka #abhijitdipke #protest #jharkhand #jantarmantar #democracy #education #paperleak #abhinavtrivedi #dharmendrapradhan #narendramodi #rahulgandhi
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.