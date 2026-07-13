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Sold For $1,254: Why Fans Are Buying Taylor Swift's Wedding Trash

A New York artist made ₹1.2 lakh in one afternoon by collecting garbage left behind by fans outside Madison Square Garden during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.He sealed items like bottle caps, cigarette butts, and a lone AirPod inside plastic cubes, stamped them “JUST&T MARRIED,” and sold each for $25.The creative project turned street trash into contextual memorabilia of the high-profile event.

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