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Sold For $1,254: Why Fans Are Buying Taylor Swift's Wedding Trash

A New York artist made 1.2 lakh in one afternoon by collecting garbage left behind by fans outside Madison Square Garden during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.He sealed items like bottle caps, cigarette butts, and a lone AirPod inside plastic cubes, stamped them “JUST&T MARRIED,” and sold each for $25.The creative project turned street trash into contextual memorabilia of the high-profile event.

Livemint
Published13 Jul 2026, 07:33 PM IST
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Sold For $1,254: Why Fans Are Buying Taylor Swift's Wedding Trash
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