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Sonam Wangchuk's 3 Conditions To End Hunger Strike As Govt Opens Communication With CJP | Watch

Sonam Wangchuk has announced three conditions under which he will end his indefinite hunger strike, even as the CJP claims the government has initiated communication for the first time. The development comes amid heightened political tensions, heavy security across Delhi, and the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session. What are Wangchuk's demands, and how could this impact the ongoing protest? Watch the full report for all the latest updates.

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2026, 01:59 PM IST
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Sonam Wangchuk's 3 Conditions To End Hunger Strike, Govt Opens Communication
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