Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Crosses Day 18 | Thousands Join Protest; CJP Intensifies Demand

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered 18th day as Cockroach Janta Party Intensified & its protests demanding the resignation of the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Abhijit Dipke & Ashutosh Ranka of the CJP and other protestors speak to Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor at MINT at the hunger strike demonstration. Many politcal parties also joined the youngsters protesting against the Govt. Will the government listen to the protestors? #sonamwangchuk #hungerstrike #protest #dharmendra #dharmendrapradhan #neet #paperleak #abhinavtrivedi #scientist #india #narendramodi #bjp #aap #jantarmantar #cockroachjantaparty #abhijitdipke #cjp
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