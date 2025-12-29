South Korea Lifts Ban on North Korea's Rodong Sinmun! Citizens can now access Pyongyang's state newspaper—once special restricted material. Dovish President eases Cold War-era censorship, trusts public discernment amid propaganda fears. Critics warn normalization risks, especially for youth without Korean War memory. Step toward inter-Korean dialogue?
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.