English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 29 2025 15:45:27
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.40 -0.47%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.25 1.83%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.50 0.45%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 358.60 -0.06%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 997.60 -0.22%
Business News/ Videos / South Korea Allows Access to North Korea’s BANNED Newspaper Rodong Sinmun; Here’s Why

South Korea Allows Access to North Korea’s BANNED Newspaper Rodong Sinmun; Here’s Why

Updated: 29 Dec 2025, 11:40 pm IST Livemint

South Korea Lifts Ban on North Korea's Rodong Sinmun! Citizens can now access Pyongyang's state newspaper—once special restricted material. Dovish President eases Cold War-era censorship, trusts public discernment amid propaganda fears. Critics warn normalization risks, especially for youth without Korean War memory. Step toward inter-Korean dialogue?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue