Business News/ Videos / South Korea’s Lee Fumes Over US Immigration Raid, Warns Trump About Future Investments

South Korea’s Lee Fumes Over US Immigration Raid, Warns Trump About Future Investments

Updated: 11 Sept 2025, 11:20 pm IST Livemint

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung warns Korean firms may halt U.S. investments over visa chaos after a massive ICE raid at Hyundai’s Georgia plant on September 4, 2025! The raid detained 475 workers, including 300 South Koreans, despite many holding valid B-1/B2 visas for short-term setup roles. With $350B in pledged investments at risk, Seoul demands a new visa category like Australia’s.

 
