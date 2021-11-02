Home
Southern industries throw up surprise hits, Hotstar streams 'Hum Do Humare Do'
Southern industries throw up surprise hits, Hotstar streams ‘Hum Do Humare Do’
Updated: 02 Nov 2021, 07:51 AM IST
Livemint
- Trade experts are attributing the unexpectedly high box office collections of recent South Indian language films to the pent-up demand among audiences. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing